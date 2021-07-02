South Africa: SA Passport Bid - Home Affairs Tells 'Fugitive' Atul Gupta to Take a Hike

1 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

'I am advised and respectfully submit that our courts have held for nearly a century that a fugitive from justice has no standing to approach a South African court' -- Home Affairs DG Livhuwani Tommy Makhode.

Atul Gupta's audacious bid for a new South African passport while dodging State Capture corruption investigations and criminal charges has been dented by a decisive response from the Department of Home Affairs.

It has told him, in no uncertain terms, that South African courts do not entertain fugitives from justice.

"I am advised and respectfully submit that our courts have held for nearly a century that a fugitive from justice has no standing to approach a South African court," Home Affairs Director-General Livhuwani Tommy Makhode states in an affidavit filed in June 2021.

By definition, such fugitives refuse to submit to "our laws and our courts" and avoid the processes of the law through flight out of the country, Makhode says.

The Guptas fled from South Africa as the investigations into their involvement in State Capture, fraud and corruption gained momentum.

"Because they put themselves beyond the reach of the South African law, fugitives from justice are not entitled to invoke the machinery of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

