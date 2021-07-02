Central African Republic: Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Central African Republic Remains Tense

In the Central African Republic (CAR), the situation remains tense in Alindao after Unité pour la paix en Centrafrique (UPC) combatants regained control of strategic positions on 30 June, and following the departure of Russian bilateral forces towards Bokolobo the previous day.

MINUSCA received reinforcements and continues patrols in strategic places of the city, IDP gatherings and sites and humanitarian bases. Meanwhile, an attempted break-in into an international NGO base by armed elements was reported.

The volatile security situation has prevented an IDP registration by the local Red Cross. The crisis risks further deteriorating the humanitarian situation, with a shortage of food supplies reported, the closure of shops and the market, and the suspension of humanitarian assistance.

In the past two days, 42 humanitarians were relocated by the UN Humanitarian Service (UNHAS). OCHA maintains its presence and additional staff is being deployed.

Thousands of people have presumedly been displaced, including at the hospital, MINUSCA base and IDP sites, and the fear of further escalation of violence persists.