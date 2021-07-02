Central African Republic: Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Central African Republic Remains Tense

2 July 2021
United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (New York)

In the Central African Republic (CAR), the situation remains tense in Alindao after Unité pour la paix en Centrafrique (UPC) combatants regained control of strategic positions on 30 June, and following the departure of Russian bilateral forces towards Bokolobo the previous day.

MINUSCA received reinforcements and continues patrols in strategic places of the city, IDP gatherings and sites and humanitarian bases. Meanwhile, an attempted break-in into an international NGO base by armed elements was reported.

The volatile security situation has prevented an IDP registration by the local Red Cross. The crisis risks further deteriorating the humanitarian situation, with a shortage of food supplies reported, the closure of shops and the market, and the suspension of humanitarian assistance.

In the past two days, 42 humanitarians were relocated by the UN Humanitarian Service (UNHAS). OCHA maintains its presence and additional staff is being deployed.

Thousands of people have presumedly been displaced, including at the hospital, MINUSCA base and IDP sites, and the fear of further escalation of violence persists.

Read the original article on OCHA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
More African Govts Legalise Cannabis for Medicinal Use

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X