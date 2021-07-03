Ethiopia Charts New Course Declaring Unilateral Ceasefire

Historian and Novelist Jeff Pearce announced that Ethiopia has now turned its face towards fresh opportunities and diversifying its economy after saddled with a mind-boggling debt created by the TPLF terrorist organization and its war.

In his article entitled "Ethiopia to TPLF: No More Free Lunch" published on jeffpearce.medium.com, the historian said that Ethiopia is no longer footing the bill of the terrorist TPLF since the declaration of the unilateral ceasefire on June 28, 2021.

"Currently, the terrorist group apologists and lobby firm in different countries are crying for the traitor group and devising strategies on how to deliver artillery and ammunitions by the name of humanitarian assistance. The Tigrayans living abroad are also raising money for terrorism," he stated.

As to him, it is quite clear that all these machinations to destabilize the country have puppeteers standing in the shadows behind the TPLF.

Egypt is hell bent on stopping GERD, and the U.S. seems hell bent on pleasing Egypt, he added.

He said, therefore, if the U.S. and EU want to treat an ally like an enemy, it's time for Ethiopia to get new friends, adding that, It's also time for Ethiopia to reach out and resume its place as a leader of Pan-African interests.

The terrorist TPLF organization activists and lobbyists are now demanding to restore power and communications after murdered several power and communications workers and repeatedly vandalized and destroyed the infrastructure like transportation, electricity, telecom, among others.

The terrorist group leaders are now threatening to invade Eritrea and the Amhara state rejecting the Ethiopian government's call for the unilateral ceasefire.