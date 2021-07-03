Ethiopia: Ceasefire Showcases Govt's Commitment to Peace

The unilateral humanitarian ceasefire the government announced in Tigray State changes the longstanding culture of fighting till the last bullet and showcases its commitment to peace and stability in Ethiopia and the East African region at large, said Defend Ethiopia Taskforce Co-founder.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, one of the Co- founders of the Taskforce, Zelalem Tesema stated that the truce is also a window of opportunity to global actors to understand the government's devotion to public well-being.

Zelalem further noted that the decision has garnered wider international acceptance and accolade and the majority of the international partners consider it as a significant step to ease the Tigray conflict. Some others; however, try to disseminate false narratives that the evacuation was caused by military loss and want to exploit more concessions out of Ethiopia.

As to him, the ceasefire would be a game changer in bringing new dynamics in Ethiopia's somewhat strained relations with the West in enabling the latter to test the terrorist TPLF remnant commitment for peace and stability. TPLF has caused mayhem and destroyed public infrastructures including the Tekeze Dam, even after the announcement of the unilateral cessation of hostilities thereby signifying the absence of reciprocal commitment for peace from its side.

"The faction may carry on falsely blaming the Ethiopian government, but the reality on the ground requires TPLF to demonstrate its commitment for peace and makes sure that there is no one to blame. Hence, the global community should press the group to adhere to reciprocate to the decision."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Commenting on TPLF associates' attempt to present to the military evacuation as initiated by the remnant's military might, Zelalem said that the international community is largely uninterested by the false narrative. Global actors, particularly the West, has given more attention to how they capitalize on the truce for building peace and excelling humanitarian response in Tigray State of Ethiopia.

"If the Westerns are interested in who wins militarily, the Ethiopian National Defense Forces are in the striking distance and Ethiopia leaves the military option open in the ceasefire"

He highlighted that one of the main outcomes of the truce is it will take the heat out of the diplomatic pressure and help the international community to understand the reality in Tigray. Cease of hostilities is allowing unfettered humanitarian access and averting the development of further sanctions.

What is more interesting and strange is some governments' opposition to the ENDF's evacuation from Tigray while they were demanding for such decision for so long.

The conspiracy theory of damaging the Tekeze Bridge is to justify some international actors' demand to provide unmonitored air support that may be meant to boost TPLF's insurgency, Zelalem remarked.