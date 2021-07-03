Ethiopia: Ceasefire Showcases Govt's Commitment to Peace

3 July 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

The unilateral humanitarian ceasefire the government announced in Tigray State changes the longstanding culture of fighting till the last bullet and showcases its commitment to peace and stability in Ethiopia and the East African region at large, said Defend Ethiopia Taskforce Co-founder.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, one of the Co- founders of the Taskforce, Zelalem Tesema stated that the truce is also a window of opportunity to global actors to understand the government's devotion to public well-being.

Zelalem further noted that the decision has garnered wider international acceptance and accolade and the majority of the international partners consider it as a significant step to ease the Tigray conflict. Some others; however, try to disseminate false narratives that the evacuation was caused by military loss and want to exploit more concessions out of Ethiopia.

As to him, the ceasefire would be a game changer in bringing new dynamics in Ethiopia's somewhat strained relations with the West in enabling the latter to test the terrorist TPLF remnant commitment for peace and stability. TPLF has caused mayhem and destroyed public infrastructures including the Tekeze Dam, even after the announcement of the unilateral cessation of hostilities thereby signifying the absence of reciprocal commitment for peace from its side.

"The faction may carry on falsely blaming the Ethiopian government, but the reality on the ground requires TPLF to demonstrate its commitment for peace and makes sure that there is no one to blame. Hence, the global community should press the group to adhere to reciprocate to the decision."

Commenting on TPLF associates' attempt to present to the military evacuation as initiated by the remnant's military might, Zelalem said that the international community is largely uninterested by the false narrative. Global actors, particularly the West, has given more attention to how they capitalize on the truce for building peace and excelling humanitarian response in Tigray State of Ethiopia.

"If the Westerns are interested in who wins militarily, the Ethiopian National Defense Forces are in the striking distance and Ethiopia leaves the military option open in the ceasefire"

He highlighted that one of the main outcomes of the truce is it will take the heat out of the diplomatic pressure and help the international community to understand the reality in Tigray. Cease of hostilities is allowing unfettered humanitarian access and averting the development of further sanctions.

What is more interesting and strange is some governments' opposition to the ENDF's evacuation from Tigray while they were demanding for such decision for so long.

The conspiracy theory of damaging the Tekeze Bridge is to justify some international actors' demand to provide unmonitored air support that may be meant to boost TPLF's insurgency, Zelalem remarked.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Namibian Sprinters Withdrawn From 400m Due to Testosterone Rule
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X