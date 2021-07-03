South Africa: Woe Is Me! Serial Victim Jacob Zuma Now Wants to Indulge the Court

analysis

In his latest attempt to thwart Lady Justice, former president Jacob Zuma has tried to portray himself as a pious man whose only vices have been that he may have accepted poor legal advice, is of ill health, and suffers financial constraints because his state-sponsored legal fees have been halted.

The former president on Friday filed urgent applications in the Constitutional Court and Pietermaritzburg High Court, seeking that the latter issue a stay of his arrest pending the outcome of the appeal to the apex court to reconsider and rescind the judgment in which he was found in contempt and sentenced to 15-months direct imprisonment.

Zuma has also distanced himself from statements released by his eponymous foundation in which attacks have been made against the judiciary, including a misogynistic swipe at Justice Sisi Khampepe.

The ConCourt, in a majority judgment, found Zuma guilty of contempt on Tuesday for disobeying its order that he appear before the Zondo commission to answer allegations from scores of witnesses about his role in state capture.

Zuma has until...