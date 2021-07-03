Kenya: President Kenyatta Mourns Industrialist Naushad Merali

Industrialist Naushad Noorali Merali was a gifted businessman whose contribution to the country's progress will be missed, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

President Kenyatta sent a message of condolence to Naushad's family, following his death on Saturday morning.

Merali, 70, was the chairman of the Sameer Group of companies.

Besides Sameer Group, which has interests in nearly all sectors of the Kenyan economy, he will be remembered for starting mobile service provider Kencell in 1995.

The President noted that Merali was a top industrialist whose businesses created thousands of jobs for Kenyans, contributing significantly to the stability of the Kenyan economy.

"I have received the shocking news of the passing away of Mr Merali with a heavy heart. The cruel hand of death has robbed our country of a successful entrepreneur whose investments contributed significantly to the economic stability and progress of our country," he said in a statement.

"Mr Merali's business acumen created thousands of direct and indirect jobs for our people and wealth that helped uplift many of our households from poverty. Alongside his celebrated business exploits, Mr Merali was a philanthropist whose generous giving earned him the 'Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear' State commendation."

Naushad's family said he will be buried on Saturday in Nairobi.