Nigeria: Teenager Shot Dead As Police Arrest Yoruba Nation Protesters

A teenage girl has been killed in Ojota, Lagos, where the police forcefully dispersed protesters on Saturday.

According to residents, the victims was hit by bullets fired by policemen who dispersed the protesters.

Witnesses said the deceased simply identified as Jumoke was getting set for the day's activities at a store where she sold drinks when she was hit by a stray bullet.

Daily Trust had reported how people ran helter-skelter when police fired some bullets and teargas canisters to disperse the protesters who defied their presence to stage their rally.

A secessionist group known as Ilano Omo O'dua, which has held rallies in different parts of the South West, fixed Lagos protest for Thursday.

One of the persons who have promoted the rallies in Sunday Igboho, self acclaimed activist.

Igboho, who had pulled out of the rally after the Department of State Services (DSS) raided his Ibadan residence, later made a U-Turn.

He had asked his supporters to troop out en masse despite police warning.

But on Saturday, security operatives took over the venue of the rally for hours until the protesters defied them.