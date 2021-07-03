South Africa: Turning Point - Zuma Has Dug His Own Grave and Can Expect Little Support, Even in KZN

opinion

The ConCourt judgment is a definite demonstration that South Africa has not become a complete banana republic.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The judgment of the Constitutional Court against Jacob Zuma is a defining moment in our democracy. The more or less total collapse of the dreams laid out in the Freedom Charter is a direct result of the ANC's collapse into a kleptocracy in which there was no accountability for even blatant forms of criminal behaviour.

The judgment is a definite demonstration that SA has not become a complete banana republic and that, ultimately, we are all accountable to the law of the land. It is potentially a real turning point. If there can be further criminal prosecutions of rogues in business and government there will be a real chance that we can begin to rebuild the capacity of the state to meet social objectives.

There is also good news from within the ANC. The suspension of ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule and the removal of Zweli Mkhize from his position as health minister are important steps towards restoring the integrity of the party.

Of course, these important steps forward will be bitterly contested by the...