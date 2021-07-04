South Africa: Zuma Provokes ConCourt in Last-Ditch Bid to Avoid Jail While Armed Supporters At Nkandla Defy Lockdown

3 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus and Lwazi Hlangu

As armed Zulu regiments marched alongside Jacob Zuma at his homestead in Nkandla on Saturday afternoon, legal minds elsewhere were somewhat flummoxed following the former president's challenge to a ruling from the highest court in the land.

The Constitutional Court had agreed earlier on Saturday to hear Jacob Zuma's application for rescinding of its Tuesday judgment, wherein he was sentenced to 15 months' direct imprisonment for contempt of court. The matter has been set down for hearing on 12 July.

The apex court, in a majority judgment, found Zuma guilty of contempt for disobeying its order earlier in the year that he appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, chaired by now Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to answer allegations from scores of witnesses about his role in State Capture.

Zuma has until Sunday to hand himself over to police, failing which, the SAPS will have three days to arrest him.

As reported earlier by Daily Maverick, the former president has also brought an application before the Pietermaritzburg High Court, to be heard on Tuesday, to stay the execution of his arrest and incarceration. If it is found that that court has the competency to hear the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

