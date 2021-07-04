South Africa: Dear Papa Zuma, When Days Are Dark, Friends Are Niehaus

analysis

South Africa fails to appreciate the struggles and sacrifices of a father of an estimated 20 children and the father of the nation. Papa, please let me share your story with them so that they may open their eyes and see.

Dear Comrade Leader Papa Zuma,

Our father who art in Nkandla, hallowed be thy name. I trust this email finds you socially distant or, better yet, isolated.

I have no doubt many a desperate and fame-seeking #WMC #CR17 #ThumaMinaMedia wannabe journalist jonesing for a book deal will write some sort of op-ed or so-called analysis of your situation over the next few days. Ignore them, Papa. This is a time to focus on people who truly matter: family. As the saying goes: when days are dark, friends are Niehaus. Nobody wants that, so best to just stick close to family.

You must be so proud of your son, the dashing young Duduzane, who has kicked off a campaign that will surely unseat the iPad president. I read that last weekend, while campaigning in KZN, he experienced something of an epiphany. He told a gathering of the hungry that "we did some door-to-door, what we saw is that poverty is...