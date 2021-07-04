Swaziland: The Commonwealth Calls for Calm and Restraint in Eswatini

4 July 2021
Commonwealth News and Information Service (London)
press release

Speaking on the ongoing situation in Eswatini, a Commonwealth spokesperson said:

"The Commonwealth has been following the situation in Eswatini very closely, and is concerned about the regrettable violence that has led to loss of life and the destruction of property.

"The Commonwealth calls for calm and restraint and urges all political and civic leaders to demonstrate tolerance, to promote unity, and give a chance to peaceful channels to address any grievances. The Secretary-General will continue to work with regional and international partners to encourage constructive dialogue and appropriate demarches founded on the rule of law as a means to foster sustainable peace.

"The Commonwealth reaffirms its abiding solidarity with Eswatini, a valued member of the Commonwealth family, and reiterates its commitment to working with the Government and relevant stakeholders towards promoting sustainable development, peace and democracy in the Kingdom of Eswatini."

