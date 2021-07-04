South Africa: Ex-President Jacob Zuma Gets Jail Reprieve After 11th Hour Legal Maneuvre

3 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yusuf Akinpelu

Despite the allegations of corruption against him, Mr Zuma still commands huge followings in South Africa.

Former South African President, Jacob Zuma, got a stay on the 15-month prison sentence he got for contempt of court after the country's top court agreed to hear his application for a review of its earlier decision.

The former president and his counsel told the court to put off the sentence citing poor legal advice in the first instance, ill health, and financial constraints because his state-sponsored legal fees have been halted.

Mr Zuma sought the reprieve of the Constitutional Court after the court gave him three days - which was due Sunday - to turn himself in to the authorities to serve his jail term.

With the deadline due Sunday, Mr Zuma, who was sentenced for shunning a corruption inquiry repeated invitation in spite of court orders, filed last ditch applications at the Constitutional Court and Pietermaritzburg High Court.

He urged the latter to interdict his arrest pending the outcome of his appeal to the apex court, which he asked to lessen or rescind its earlier judgment.

On Saturday, the Constitutional Court said it will hear Mr Zuma's recession application on 12 July. His application to the Pietermaritzburg High Court has been set for Tuesday.

In his founding affidavit, Mr Zuma argued that one of the justices - Acting Justice Dhaya Pillay - who sentenced him had conflict of interest having already ruled against him in his ongoing criminal trial.

However, if the apex court rejects his application, he prayed that it "directs that I am given the proper opportunity to present evidence in relation to the question of whether direct imprisonment is an appropriate remedy for the crime of contempt of court."

Despite the allegations of corruption against him, Mr Zuma still commands huge followings in South Africa. Pictures published by local media showed how his supporters gathered outside his homestead in Nkandla, threatening to physically defend him from the impending arrest.

One of his stooges, Carl Neihaus, also vowed that there would be unrest in the country should the former president be taken to jail, local media, news24.com, reported.

Mr Zuma is to make a public address on Sunday from Nkandla at 18:00 local time, his foundation said in a tweet Friday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Namibian Sprinters Withdrawn From 400m Due to Testosterone Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X