Ethiopia: Public Raises Over 1.9 Billion Birr for GERD

ENA
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has been under construction since 2011 (file photo).
4 July 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Mulatu Belachew

Over 1.9 billion Birr has been secured from various income generating schemes for the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) during the past 11 months of the current fiscal year, Office of National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation on the Construction of GERD disclosed.

Office Public Relations Head Hailu Abraham told The Ethiopian Herald that the performance has surpassed the target by over 400 million Birr. The office has managed to collect a maximum one billion Birr in previous years and the 1.9 billion Birr contribution is unprecedented in this regard.

Noting the Office has planned to raise two billion for GERD in the current year, Hailu said that the public has demonstrated overwhelming participation in financing the construction of the mega dam.

"During the past 10 years we have managed to collect 15.6 billion Birr from the public to the GERD," he stated, adding that the office plans to develop a national network that will provide timely information about the dam for Ethiopians residing in home and abroad.

As to the head, preparation has been finalized to launch the GERD network that would have multiple importance in mobilizing funds for the mega dam thereby supporting Ethiopia's vision to prosper.

The network would bring individual and societal knowledge to support the national efforts to ensure the development and utilization of natural resources, it was learned.

