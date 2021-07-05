South Africa: Zuma Tells His Supporters He's a Prisoner of Conscience and Is Prepared to Fight the 'Injustice'

Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp
The Constitutional Court (file photo).
5 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus and Lwazi Hlangu

Jacob Zuma reiterated late on Sunday night that he was not scared of going to jail for his beliefs, saying he was prepared to be a prisoner of his conscience, as he had done when he was incarcerated on Robben Island during apartheid.

It was because of his family and comrades that he had decided to fight the "injustice" he was experiencing, former president Jacob Zuma said during a press briefing from his Nkandla home on Sunday night.

The former president was reading from a prepared statement while flanked by his senior counsel, Dali Mpofu, and daughter Duduzile.

Hundreds of Jacob Zuma supporters listen to him speak at Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, 4 July 2021. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

His eponymous foundation had labelled Zuma's night-time press briefing an "address to the nation", wording more commonly reserved for sitting presidents. The briefing, characteristic of Zuma's time at the helm of the country, started two hours late.

"I really must be clear, I am not asking for sympathy, but justice," Zuma read.

"My age and health condition and any other mitigating circumstances were not considered when the imprisonment was decided. My family and my comrades insisted that these injustices need to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
Will Zuma's Last-Ditch Effort to Dodge South African Prison Work?
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
South African Ex President Zuma's Last Gasp at Avoiding Jail
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X