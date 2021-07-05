South Africa: Zuma Tells His Supporters He's a Prisoner of Conscience and Is Prepared to Fight the 'Injustice'

analysis

Jacob Zuma reiterated late on Sunday night that he was not scared of going to jail for his beliefs, saying he was prepared to be a prisoner of his conscience, as he had done when he was incarcerated on Robben Island during apartheid.

It was because of his family and comrades that he had decided to fight the "injustice" he was experiencing, former president Jacob Zuma said during a press briefing from his Nkandla home on Sunday night.

The former president was reading from a prepared statement while flanked by his senior counsel, Dali Mpofu, and daughter Duduzile.

Hundreds of Jacob Zuma supporters listen to him speak at Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, 4 July 2021. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

His eponymous foundation had labelled Zuma's night-time press briefing an "address to the nation", wording more commonly reserved for sitting presidents. The briefing, characteristic of Zuma's time at the helm of the country, started two hours late.

"I really must be clear, I am not asking for sympathy, but justice," Zuma read.

"My age and health condition and any other mitigating circumstances were not considered when the imprisonment was decided. My family and my comrades insisted that these injustices need to...