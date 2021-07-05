Nigeria: Zamfara Governor Sacks All Special Advisers

The Zamfara governor recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives.

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, on Saturday announced the sacking of all his special advisers with immediate effect.

The governor's decision was contained in a statement by the acting Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Kabiru Balarabe.

"It is hereby notified for general information that His Excellency, the Executive Governor, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, MON, (Barden Hausa, Shatiman Sokoto) has relieved all Special Advisers of their appointments," the statement said.

The statement, however, said Mr Matawalle's directive did not affect the special adviser to the governor on Security matters.

"This decision is in line with the recent defection to the APC and to allow for an in-depth search of more but competent hands in the administration of the state, irrespective of political affiliations, the statement said

"Accordingly, all the affected special advisers should hand over affairs of their respective offices, and government properties under them to their directors-general and/or accounting officers.

"His Excellency, the Executive Governor appreciated their contributions in running the government while in office," Mr Balarabe said in the statement.

The Zamfara State Governor recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives and he appears to be trying to accommodate some members of his new party in his government.