Nigeria: Zamfara Governor Sacks All Special Advisers

3 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The Zamfara governor recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives.

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, on Saturday announced the sacking of all his special advisers with immediate effect.

The governor's decision was contained in a statement by the acting Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Kabiru Balarabe.

"It is hereby notified for general information that His Excellency, the Executive Governor, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, MON, (Barden Hausa, Shatiman Sokoto) has relieved all Special Advisers of their appointments," the statement said.

The statement, however, said Mr Matawalle's directive did not affect the special adviser to the governor on Security matters.

"This decision is in line with the recent defection to the APC and to allow for an in-depth search of more but competent hands in the administration of the state, irrespective of political affiliations, the statement said

"Accordingly, all the affected special advisers should hand over affairs of their respective offices, and government properties under them to their directors-general and/or accounting officers.

"His Excellency, the Executive Governor appreciated their contributions in running the government while in office," Mr Balarabe said in the statement.

The Zamfara State Governor recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives and he appears to be trying to accommodate some members of his new party in his government.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X