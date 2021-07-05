Nigeria: AKK Gas Project - Kano Signs Pact With GACN, NNPC

5 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Clement A. Oloyede

The Kano State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria (GACN) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) natural gas pipeline project.

The 614 kilometre natural gas pipeline project is estimated to cost $2.8 billion in the phase one of the Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline (TNGP) project.

Before the pact signing, GACN as part of its sensitization for the upcoming Gas Opportunity Forum in Kano on July 29 held two engagements with the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

At the pact signing, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, represented by Chief Operating Officer, Gas & Power, Engr. Yusuf Usman said the establishment of the AKK committee in Kano and the creation of a new gas industrial park at Tamburawa by the state government made NNPC to see Kano as very keen on the project.

Kano state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, represented by his deputy, Nasir Gawuna, said with the establishment of the gas industrial park, foreigners have started approaching the state government with investment proposals.

MD of GACN, Olalekan Ogunleye, said one of the initiatives under the gas project is the autogas, which is to convert vehicles to gas and engaging with NARTO and NURTW is one of the steps to achieve this.

He said 30 percent of the operational cost of vehicles could be cut when vehicles are converted to autogas.

Chairman of the Kano AKK Committee, Engr. Muazu Magaji, said the designation of Tamburawa as a gas industrial park by the state government will come in handy when the AKK project finally kicks off.

