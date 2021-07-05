Nigeria: Bandits Abduct Nursing Mother, Six Others in Kaduna Leprosy Centre

5 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By John Shiklam

Kaduna — Some bandits in the early hours of yesterday raided the staff quarters of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre, Zaria in Kaduna State and abducted seven persons, including a nursing mother.

The hoodlums were said to have attacked the nearby Saye Police Divisional Headquarters, apparently to prevent officers from rescuing the victims.

A source close to the school told journalists that the bandits surrounded the quarters and abducted five staff and two others, including a nursing mother.

The source also disclosed that the hoodlums also stormed the residence of the principal but meant his absence.

He added that the Police division was riddled with bullets by the bandits, adding "the operational Hilux Van was damaged by the gunmen who came in large numbers."

The Kaduna State Police Command confirmed the attack.

The state police command's spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, said the command had launched an investigation into the matter, adding that efforts to rescue the victims unhurt were ongoing.

