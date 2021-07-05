Seychelles National Day

28 June 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer congratulations to the people of Seychelles on the 45th anniversary of their independence.

The United States recognizes the historic nature of Seychelles' 2020 elections and the peaceful transition of power that followed, which reinforced the country's strong democratic values. We value our strong bilateral relationship, which is an anchor for peace and security in the region, and we look forward to building this relationship even further through many years of continued cooperation.

As you celebrate this important day, I extend best wishes to the Seychellois people.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: State Department

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X