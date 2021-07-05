Kenya: Leaders Call for Action as Bandits Kill 5 in Kerio Valley

Panic and uncertainty has hit Kerio Valley region after bandits killed five people in the last one week in fresh attacks along the West Pokot-Elgeyo Marakwet border points, threatening a two-year peace and calm.

Leaders from the Pokot and Marakwet communities, who on Saturday visited the volatile Chesegon area to try and calm the situation, faulted security agencies operating in the area, accusing them of laxity.

Three days ago, two peace committee elders were gunned down in Cheptulel area while a Class Four pupil from the Marakwet side was killed in retaliatory attacks.

The incident threatens the two-year-old peace achieved along the West Pokot-Elgeyo Marakwet border after the Chesegon peace accord.

Schools risk closure

The security lapse has affected learning in the area as schools risk closure. Markets might also be closed as residents start migrating from the area fearing fresh attacks.

The leaders said that no one has been arrested even after residents and local leaders from both communities gave out a list of those suspected to be perpetrating the vices in the region.

Leaders led by West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo and area MPs managed to bring down tension after they tasked elders to form a peace committee comprising of elders from both communities who will spearhead peace efforts and conduct a Pokot traditional ritual known as lapai to punish the killers.

The three groups from West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet and Tiaty held separate meetings before the main meetings where elders from the Marakwet community pleaded for forgiveness from their Pokot counterparts over the recent killings.

The elders said that the problem originated from Tiaty Sub-County in Baringo County.

"We are your witnesses. Sit down and discuss how the affected families will be helped," said the governor.

Bandits unmasked

Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong wondered why bandits from West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet and Tiaty have not been arrested despite residents unmasking them.

"If the security docket is unable to take action, let us know so that we know how to protect ourselves. If residents have named the perpetrators, why don't you arrest them? The government was failing. The bandits will be wiped out from the community," said Mr Lochakapong.

"We want to see them found, dead or alive," added Mr Lochakapong.

Marakwet East MP Kaangogo Bowen said there should not be blanket condemnation.

"Bandits should be named by names. We went to look for Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i but he was nowhere to be seen. Recently he sent many security officers after one person differed with a chief in Kuresoi but they (officers) cannot be brought here," said Mr Bowen.

Build police stations

He called on Tiaty MP Kasait Kamket to use the National Government Constituency Development Fund to set up police stations and open security roads in Tiaty for peace to prevail in the area.

Mr Bowen noted that locals have no mandate to arrest the killers and the government should act swiftly and nab them.

Kacheliba MP Mark Lomunokol lauded residents for embracing peace and not retaliating on soft targets.

"Nobody cares for us. I am a reformed warrior but I went to school. I lost four of my brothers in banditry and cattle rustling but in Kacheliba we have embraced peace. Let's not go back to the retrogressive practices," said Mr Lomunokol.

Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto said what is needed are development meetings not security meetings.

"The current Inspector-General of police Hillary Mutyambai is sleeping on his job. Former IG Joseph Boinnet did a lot. Let them return Kenya police reservists if they have failed," said Mr Moroto.

Slow response

Elgeyo Marakwet Woman Representative Jane Chebaibai accused the government of taking too long to respond to attacks.

A resident, Mathew Korwatum, said that Pokots and Marakwets are relatives and they should shun animosity.

"We should go back to the Chesegon accord. Cheptel people are peaceful," he said.

Justice and peace representative Moses Cheserem asked the government to be proactive in dealing with insecurity.

Tiaty West Deputy County Commissioner Jackton Orieng defended the security team, saying that they are collecting information and the perpetrators will be apprehended.

"It takes time to get to the bottom of the issue and the government is not sleeping," said Mr Orieng.