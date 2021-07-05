Kenya: Wazito, Posta Rangers Share Spoils in Thika

Money bags Wazito battled to 1-1 draw against an impressive Posta Rangers in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match staged at Thika Sub County Stadium on Sunday.

Acting captain Johnstone Omurwa put Wazito ahead just three minutes into the contest, while Francis Nambute restored parity for Rangers through a clinical finish in the 38th minute.

The draw took Wazito's points tally to 31 and they sit eighth on the log, while Rangers are 13th on 26 points, with both teams having played 22 matches.

The draw saw Rangers continue their impressive record as they are yet to lose in four straight matches.

Wazito's early lead came from midfield maestro Kevin Kimani's corner, which was easily headed home by Omurwa from close range with Posta Rangers custodian Kevin Opiyo on the opposite side of the goal.

Posta Rangers however settled in the match and almost equalised in the nineth minute, but Dennis Oalo squandered a one-on-one chance, blasting the ball wide with Wazito custodian Fredrick Odhiambo beaten.

The mailman got a penalty in the 17th minute after Jackson Dwang' was brought down inside the box by Wazito's center back Levin Odhiambo.

However, Odhiambo saved Evans Malachi's ensuing spot kick to keep coach Francis Kimanzi's charges in the lead.

Both sides wasted clear cut chances with an unmarked Wazito striker Michael 'Wise' Owino failing to tap the ball into the empty net after Kimani went past Rangers duo of Faina Jacoba and Simon Mbugua.

Posta Rangers' pressure paid off in the 38th minute when Francis Nambute scored from close range after Wazito defenders failed to clear their lines.

A minute later, Kimani went into the referee's book for a dangerous foul on Joshua Nyatini.

A brilliant save from Odhiambo in the last minute of the half denied Oalo and both sides went into the break even.

Rangers coach Stanley Okumbi made the first change in the match, withdrawing Dwang for Josephat Lopaga just two minutes after the resumption.

Kimanzi followed suit in the 53rd minute, when attacker Eric Otieno paved way for Elly Asieche.

Barely 10 minutes on the pitch, Lopaga recieved a clear pass from Michael Apudo, rounded off Fidel Origa at the edge of the box and unleashed a low powerful shot which was parried out for a corner by Odhiambo.

In the 64th minute, Posta Rangers were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty after Origa wrestled a racing Nambute to the ground, but the centre referee ignored the incident to the disappointment of Okumbi and his technical bench.