Kenya: Kakamega Homeboyz Gun Down Ulinzi Stars

Ulinzi Stars suffered their second humiliating defeat in a row at Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showgrounds when they were thumped 3-1 by Kakamega Homeboyz in a thrilling Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match on Sunday.

It was sweet revenge for Nicholas Muyoti's charges who were beaten 2-0 by the soldiers at home in the first leg.

The soldiers, who were gunned down 4-1 by Tusker at the same venue last Wednesday, were outplayed by the visitors led by Allan Wanga.

After a barren first half, Shami Kibwana drilled home the match opener with a fierce shot inside the box which beat off-colour goalkeeper James Saruni.

Inspired by this goal, Kakamega Homeboyz pressed for a second goal and in the 70th minute, their efforts were rewarded when Wanga's vast experience saw him outwit two Ulinzi Stars defenders to place the ball far wide of Saruni's reach.

Five minutes later, Kibwana completed his double with a sizzling shot that gave Saruni little chance to parry it off for a corner.

With four minutes before centre referee Broke Philips blew the final whistle, Ulinzi Stars made a last-minute push and a defensive lapse in thr Kakamega defence saw John Njuguna unleash a powerful shot that beat the diving Godfrey Oputi.

Ulinzi Stars head coach Benjamin Nyangweso blamed the defeat on poor officiating.

"We may have made our blunders against our opponents, but again the referee denied us a clear penalty in the first half and this demoralised my players," said Nyangweso.

On the opposite side, Muyoti praised his boys for avenging the first leg defeat.

"I thank the boys and God for the three crucial points. We had a slow start in the first half, but come second half we picked very well and managed to retain the ball and this resulted in the three goals," said Muyoti.