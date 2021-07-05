Kenya: Soy MP Caleb Kositany Eyes Uasin Gishu Governor Post

Deputy President William Ruto's ally, Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Sunday declared interest in the Uasin Gishu governor post, joining a growing list of politicians who want to be boss of the DP's home county.

For Mr Kositany, a first-term MP who has risen the ranks to be one of the DP's most trusted confidantes, the race for the county chief seat comes as politicians say loyalty to the DP should be an important consideration in the gubernatorial race.

The DP-linked United Democratic Alliance (UDA), therefore, faces a litmus test as the race to succeed Governor Jackson Mandago picks up in earnest, with most aspirants who have declared interest in the position seeking his endorsement.

Losers who vied for the gubernatorial seat in the last General Elections have already hit the ground, promoting their ideologies to the electorates, setting stage for a bruising political battle in the cosmopolitan region.

Speaking at a church service in Eldoret Sunday, Mr Kositany said he was the best man for the job.

"I will be running for governor next year and I will be seeking your blessings. As I go for the seat, it is important to note that it is the electorate and God who choose the next leader, not those who abuse power to intimidate others," Mr Kositany said.

The MP promised to model his administration on the DP's famed bottom-up economic model, that he says is the best way to address poverty in the county.

The DP has promised to set up a Sh30 billion fund to assist small scale traders, a plan he says was the only sure way to get an estimated 16 million Kenyans out of unemployment.

Other aspirants

Mr Kositany joins a growing list of contestants in the race for Uasin Gishu governor.

Pakistan ambassador Julius Bitok, another ally of DP Ruto who contested in 2013 and lost narrowly to Governor Mandago, will be making a second attempt to lead the county.

The envoy says he will pursue wealth creation through agricultural value addition, youth empowerment, implementation of proper governance structures, and partnerships with local and international development associates .

"I will be in the race to be the next governor. What I know is that the public require a strong economy that will sustain better livelihoods. This can be attained through competent leadership," ambassador Bitok said by phone.

Others who have declared interest in the county governor post include Nairobi Environment executive Veska Kangogo, Eldoret businessman Jonathan Bii, former Teachers Service Commission member Cleophas Tirop and Uasin Gishu assembly chief whip David Singoei.

Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and Uasin Gishu assembly speaker David Kiplagat are also rumoured to be also eyeing the seat.

Posters of Mr Rotich have already started circulating, exciting residents, even though the ex-minister insists he has not yet declared interest in the race.

Politician cum businessman Bundotich Zedekiah Kiprop alias Buzeki, who mounted a well-oiled campaign machinery to give Mr Mandago a run for his money in 2017, has also declared his bid for a second stab to lead the cosmopolitan county.

"No insults"

Ethnic calculations have proven a major factor in the previous general elections in the region and it is believed this will still be the case in 2022. Nandi and Keiyo communities are the largest in the region.

Attempts to root for negotiated democracy to share elective positions and defuse tension during elections have proven futile.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi said they will not allow those opposed to the DP to "insult" them when official campaigns kick off.

"The developments we have in different parts in Rift Valley are not because of any elected leader but the DP. Therefore, there is no way we will tolerate insults," said Mr Sudi.

He has cautioned against ethnic politics in the 2022 gubernatorial succession race but insisted that the contenders must support DP Ruto.

"The electorates should reject tribal chauvinists and vote for development oriented leaders," he told the Nation on phone.

The vocal MP has come up with another narrative - that since Eldoret North has been in leadership for 10 years, it is time for a governor to come from Eldoret South.

"We value peaceful co-existence ... there is nothing like being a Nandi, Keiyo, Marakwet or member of any other ethnic community when it comes to electing leaders," said the second term Jubilee MP.

Elders' position

However, Keiyo elders led by Yusuf Keitany want the DP and his troops to respect leaders leaning towards President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The elders have said they will not allow their leaders to be undermined as they were all rightfully elected therefore deserve respect in equal measure.

They said they deserve elective positions in the cosmopolitan Uasin Gishu County, arguing that traditionally, whenever the Nandi community ruled for five years, another five were granted to the Keiyo.

Efforts for the proposed negotiated democracy in the multi-ethnic parts of the North Rift region have proven in past elections.

Divisions have in the past emerged among the Kalenjin over sharing of the competitive positions of governor, senator and woman representative, especially in Uasin Gishu and Trans-Nzoia counties.

The situation is similar in Elgeyo-Marakwet County, between the Marakwet and Keiyo communities.

A proposal by Kalenjin's Myoot Council of Elders to share elective positions in Uasin Gishu faced resistance from electorates who termed it undemocratic.