Kenya: Police Officers Shot, Injured Outside Nairobi Pub

Two police officers and a woman were shot and injured outside a popular bar along Thika Highway, Nairobi, on Friday.

According to a police report, Constables Festus Musyoka, who is attached to Starehe DCI, and Lawrence Muturi from Kasarani Petty Crime Unit had allegedly argued over a woman.

However, Kasarani Sub-County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo ruled out a love triangle in the shooting incident.

"Initial investigations have ruled out the love triangle theory, there was a conflict, and we are investigating it," he said.

According to the police report, Mr Musyoka withdrew his pistol and shot Mr Muturi's hand.

In retaliation, Mr Muturi shot his colleague in the neck before he accidentally shot Ms Felistas Nzisa in the abdomen.

Police say the Friday night incident involved a third person whom they are looking for.

"Investigations have revealed that there was a third person involved in the shooting of the two officers. We are still trying to establish his identity," Mr Mwanzo said.

He, however, said Ms Nzisa was not in the company of one of the officers who had earlier attended Kasarani Officer Commanding Station's birthday party.

The firearms of the two officers have been confiscated as investigations into the incident commences.

Mr Musyoka and Ms Nzisa were rushed to Nehema Uhai Hospital for treatment, while Mr Muturi was transferred to the Nairobi Hospital for specialised treatment.