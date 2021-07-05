Kenya: Wajir's Eldas MCA Ibrahim Abass Dies After Short Illness

Eldas MCA Ibrahim Abass, of Wajir County, died Sunday after a short illness.

PSCU, President Uhuru Kenyatta's communications service, said he sent a condolence message to the family, eulogising Abass as a progressive politician whose transformative leadership will be dearly missed by residents of Eldas Ward.

"The passing away of Mr Abass is a big blow to the people of Eldas Ward and Wajir County" Mr Kenyatta said.

"The late MCA was a robust and progressive grassroots leader whose down-to-earth approach to leadership enabled him to provide practical solutions to challenges facing his constituents."

The head of State prayed for fortitude and strength for Abass' family, friends, Eldas Ward and Wajir County.