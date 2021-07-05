Kenya: Wajir's Eldas MCA Ibrahim Abass Dies After Short Illness

4 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Pscu

Eldas MCA Ibrahim Abass, of Wajir County, died Sunday after a short illness.

PSCU, President Uhuru Kenyatta's communications service, said he sent a condolence message to the family, eulogising Abass as a progressive politician whose transformative leadership will be dearly missed by residents of Eldas Ward.

"The passing away of Mr Abass is a big blow to the people of Eldas Ward and Wajir County" Mr Kenyatta said.

"The late MCA was a robust and progressive grassroots leader whose down-to-earth approach to leadership enabled him to provide practical solutions to challenges facing his constituents."

The head of State prayed for fortitude and strength for Abass' family, friends, Eldas Ward and Wajir County.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X