Burundi - Release of Germain Rukuki a Victory for Human Rights

1 July 2021
Amnesty International (London)
press release

Reacting to news that Burundian human rights defender Germain Rukuki has been released after serving more than four years in prison, Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International's Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, said:

"It is terrific news that Germain is finally free. He should never have been jailed in the first place - as he was arrested, prosecuted and convicted simply for his human rights work."

"This is a great moment for Germain, his family and friends and the hundreds of thousands of people around the world who tirelessly campaigned for his release. It is also a victory for human rights."

Germain's release comes after the appeal court on 4 June reduced his sentence from 32 years to one.

