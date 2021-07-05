Rwanda: Kagame to Unveil Transformational Projects as Rwanda Marks Liberation Day

Rwandans and the friends of Rwanda across the globe today July 4, celebrate the 27th anniversary of the Liberation Day, which brought an end to the Genocide against the Tutsi in 1994 and ushered in a new dawn for the country.

A series of activities under the theme 'Together we prosper' are lined up for the day and throughout the Kwibohora Week, including the launch of multibillion life-changing projects in Musanze District.

On the same day, President Paul Kagame is expected in Musanze District, where he, together with several government officials are expected to lead the main event.

There, the head of state, who led the four-year liberation struggle, will among others commission the launch of the Rwf26.6 billion Kinigi IDP Model Village that will accommodate at least 144 families, an early childhood development centre (ECD-F) among other welfare facilities for low-income families.

The projects set to be unveiled were constructed by the Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) as part of its mission of contributing to the development of the country.

It has become customary that on each Liberation day marked, Rwanda unveils transformational projects that collectively contribute to national economic transformation.

2019-2020 saw the construction of 14 model villages which benefitted 318 families, and 286 housing units for Genocide survivors which benefitted 561 families.

Last year, officials witnessed the launch of Gishuro Model Village, home to 64 families, an early childhood development centre, a school with smart classrooms, and a health centre in Tabagwe village, Nyagatare district.

Different messages have been shared on Social media as the country celebrates the day in line with Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

"The RPF wishes all Rwandans a happy Liberation Day. This is a time to reflect on our individual role in the development of our country," The Rwanda Patriotic Front said in a tweet.

"As we celebrate, we should also commit ourselves to the current struggle to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic."

Dr. Peter Pham Former special envoy to the Great Lakes Region said, "Congratulations to H.E President Paul Kagame and all my friends on the July 4, anniversary of Kwibohora 27."

"Your incredible journey of national liberation shared by vision, sacrifice and resilience has been inspiring to follow."