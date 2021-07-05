Rwanda: Rwf27 Billion Community Project Launched in Musanze as Rwanda Marks Liberation Day

Rwandans and the friends of Rwanda across the globe on July 4, celebrate the 27th anniversary of the Liberation Day, which brought an end to the Genocide against the Tutsi in 1994 and ushered in a new dawn for the country.

A series of activities under the theme 'Together we Prosper' are lined up for the day and throughout the Kwibohora Week, including the launch of multibillion life-changing projects in Musanze District.

This year, the main celebrations were held in Kinigi Sector, Musanze District, where Rwf26.6 billion Kinigi Model Village will be officially handed over to 144 families. The village was built by Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

Besides homes for the families, the village has different community amenities including an Early Childhood Development Centre (ECD), among other welfare facilities for low-income families.

The project is part of the RDF's mission of contributing to the development of the country.

It has become customary that on each Liberation day marked, Rwanda unveils transformational projects that collectively contribute to national economic transformation.

2019-2020 saw the construction of 14 model villages which benefitted 318 families, and 286 housing units for Genocide survivors which benefitted 561 families.

Last year, officials witnessed the launch of Gishuro Model Village, home to 64 families, an early childhood development centre, a school with smart classrooms, and a health centre in Tabagwe village, Nyagatare district.

Different messages have been shared on social media as the country celebrates the day in line with Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, among them being the ruling RPF-Inkotanyi, which led the four-year struggle to liberate the country.

"The RPF wishes all Rwandans a happy Liberation Day. This is a time to reflect on our individual role in the development of our country...as we celebrate, we should also commit ourselves to the current struggle to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic."

Dr. Peter Pham, the former special envoy to the Great Lakes Region said, "Congratulations to H.E President Paul Kagame and all my friends on the July 4, anniversary of Kwibohora 27."

"Your incredible journey of national liberation shared by vision, sacrifice and resilience has been inspiring to follow."