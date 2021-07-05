Nigeria: Gunmen Storm Hospital in Kaduna, Abduct Nurses, Babies Security Guards

4 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Lere

They gunmen engaged police officers in a gun battle before they escaped with their victims.

Armed bandits have abducted babies, nurses and security guards from the residential quarters of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre (NTLC) in Zaria, Kaduna State.

PRNigeria, a news agency with close ties to security agencies, reported that the bandits stormed the area from a nearby forest. They engaged police officers in a gun battle before they escaped with their victims, the agency reported.

The area where the kidnap occurred, known as Saye District in the outskirts of Zaria, is close to notorious Sabon Birni, Galadima and Malu Forests where armed bandits keep their victims hostage.

When contacted, the Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, told PRNigeria that Nigerian troops have intensified efforts to rescue the victims.

Kidnapping for ransom is becoming a norm in Kaduna and many other states in Nigeria despite the efforts of security agencies.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide more updates of the latest incident in subsequent reports.

