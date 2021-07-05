Rwanda: Overcoming Covid-19 is a Continuation of Our Liberation Efforts, President Kagame

Fighting and overcoming Covid-19 is a continuation of the work of liberation in a bid to allow the country to resume normalcy and reduce vulnerability, President Paul Kagame has said.

This was during his televised Liberation Day Message to Rwandans as the country marked the 27th Liberation Day.

Kagame said that the country is taking several measures both short and long term to protect Rwandans and mitigate risks associated with the pandemic.

Among the short term measures he said include acquisition of vaccines to heighten the levels of protection among the population.

"Some relief is on the way in terms of vaccines to raise the level of protection starting with those most at risk and eventually reaching as many Rwandans as possible," he said.

The head of state further noted that in the spirit of self-reliance, Rwanda is working to build capabilities to manufacture vaccines and other medications in the country aimed at reducing dependency on imports that have proven to be unpredictable and dependent on other interests.

Currently, Rwanda and African countries have had challenges accessing vaccines despite putting in orders while a section of western countries have reported being able to acquire more vaccines than their population requires.

While these actions and steps are not immediate, the President called on Rwandans to strengthen vigilance and adapt habits to minimize the risk of transmission.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"But this will take time and we will have to be patient. In the meantime, each of us has an important role in strengthening vigilance and adapting our habits to minimize the risk of transmission of this airborne virus. We must understand the urgency to protect ourselves and each other and get our country out of this danger as quickly as possible," he said.

Kagame, who led the liberation struggle, added that the country maintains the values that inspired liberation efforts 27 years ago which include opportunities for all, social economic transformation and beneficial cooperation with neighbours.

"We want all Rwandans to be healthy and free to pursue all opportunities available to them including in education, employment and entrepreneurship. Our work for Rwanda's social and economic transformation must continue and accelerate. Beyond our borders, we want to continue fostering mutually respectful and beneficial cooperation with neighbours, in the region and globally," he said.

The liberation efforts and continuous nation building inputs, he said, continue to bear fruits as Rwanda is not just a place on the map but a common symbol of identity, dignity and hope for its citizens.

"For us, it means something that we can all identify with, and be proud of, and in which we feel valued. Rwanda means hope. It means that we care for one another. The Kinigi Model Village being inaugurated today and other community projects that our armed forces have delivered is a demonstration of our Rwandan solidarity," he said.