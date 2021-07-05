Rwanda: AS Muhanga Goalie Mbarushimana Arrested Over Corruption

AS Muhanga goalkeeper Emile Mbarushimana is in Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB)'s custody where he faces corruption charges connected to match fixing during the just-concluded Rwanda Premier League.

His arrest was confirmed by RIB's spokesperson Thierry Murangira on Sunday, July 4.

Murangira said that the shot stopper is currently detained at Kicukiro RIB Station where he is being interrogated about the charges he is facing.

During his interrogation, Mbarushimana confessed to have received the bribe and revealed other match fixing cases in Rwandan football.

"He pleaded guilty. He confessed to have done so in his own capacity and added that match fixing happens elsewhere," Murangira told Times Sport on Sunday, July 4.

He added that the investigation is ongoing and will be extended to other football teams.