Rwanda: Liberation - Youth Urged to Learn From Inkotanyi Spirit

The Minister of Youth and Culture, Rosemary Mbabazi, has encouraged Rwandan youth to imitate the courage and diligence characterized RPF-Inkotanyi's youth during the battle to liberate the country.

She praised the spirit of Inkotanyi who sacrificed their youth so that "we may have the country everyone is proud of."

"As the youth of today, let us liberate ourselves from the bondage of poverty, strive for unity and fight anything that can separate us," she added.

Tito Rutaremara who was present and a participant when the idea to start the liberation journey kicked off in the 80s, reminded the youth that they have opportunities which his generation didn't have such as a supporting country and good leadership.

"What they can learn from the youth of Inkotanyi is patriotism, because when you are a patriot you gain enthusiasm to perform well in every aspect of life. If you are a student you strive to perform well," he added.

"The youth today has many opportunities but also many responsibilities. The war of guns has ended but they have the battle of making it thrive worldwide. The vision 2050 is theirs to achieve, they have to develop the country and cover the gap which is there between our country and others caused by the Genocide."

Youth spoke out

According to Clarisse Imaniriho, a youth representative in Parliament, so much has been achieved in the development of the country, but there is still a long way to go. "Because liberation is a continuous journey where every Rwandan, particularly the youth, are required to learn from the example and values of Inkotanyi."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Let us continue to build a strong history making use of the opportunities we have been given. Never cease to fight against those who want to deny and trivialize the Genocide against the Tutsi," she added.

Innocent Kome, 37, remembered how liberation meant the end for their refugee life. He was born in Uganda and raised in Tanzania, he said that it was hard for them to study but after liberation they returned to Rwanda and were given the opportunity to study, he now holds a master's degree.

He encouraged the youth not to waste the opportunities they were given, but to learn from the liberators of the country and try to observe what has been achieved.

"Let us strive to make our country prosper using all our skills and ability, protect it and respond to those who use social media to ruin its reputation and to teach hatred and division," he added.

Youth are reminded to be patriotic, strive for unity, and fight anything that can separate them.