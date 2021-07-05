Tanzania: NSSF Attracts Crowds At Sabasaba

4 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

AS traders and service providers continue to exploit the 45th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) continues to pull crowds as it provides awareness of its services and responds to quarries from its members and stakeholders.

Bahiru Gwile, one of the members who visited the Fund's pavilion, said he registered with NSSF through informal sector scheme and that he was able to keep his monthly savings despite losing his job. However, he said he later secured a job that also made him to continue contributing to the fund using the same account.

"I encourage my fellow youth, and other people who have not yet registered with NSSF to do so because of the fringe benefits available such as old age benefits that will enable a member to live happy life in old age", Gwile said.

On her part, NSSF Principal Benefit Officer Stella Kabyemera said since 28th June the Fund has been providing services to members and stakeholders in this year's 45th Sabasaba exhibitions themed "Industrialization for Job Creation and Sustainable Trade".

