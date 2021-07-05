Tanzania: Misa-Tan Cheers Samia's Decision On Suspended Media

THE Media Institute of Southern Africa Tanzania chapter (MISA Tanzania) has appreciated President Samia Suluhu Hassan's directive to re-license suspended local media outlets.

The Institute stated that it was welcoming the President's directive she issued this week when addressing media editors and reporters at the State House in Dar es Salaam. In its statement, the Institute mentioned the newspapers as Mawio, Mwanahalisi and Tanzania Daima.

"The MISA Tanzania congratulates the President for her directive to enable those newspapers continue carrying out their duties of informing the public by adhering to journalism ethics and country's laws," the statement undersigned by the board of directors of the institute read in part.

The statement said the suspended newspapers have been out of operation for a long time and now are supposed to reapply for the license as per the Media Services Act, 2016, for them to continue with operations.

"The President's decision is commendable since those newspapers created jobs to journalists and other workers in different departments. Some of those who lost their jobs were in difficult times," the statement added.

According to the statement, the association received the President's decision with happiness because that it will enable the jobless journalists return to their work and earn income, including performing its role of informing the public.

The MISA Tanzania is also optimistic that the government will improve some of laws that were complained by media stakeholders for sustainable development of the journalism profession.

Mwanahalisi newspaper was suspended since 2012 over publishing articles said to create public fears, whereas the Mawio newspaper had its license revoked in 2016 for publishing seditious news.

On other hand, the Tanzania Daima newspaper saw its license seized last year for publishing misleading statistics of people using the Antiretroviral therapy (ARVs).