Tanzania: Major Boost for Key Major Boost for Key Projects

FRANCE has pledged more financial support to implementation of Tanzania's development projects in key sectors of infrastructure, agriculture and health.

France Minister for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, Mr Franck Riester, made his government's commitment when he met with Vice President Dr Philip Mpango in Paris on Friday.

During their talks, the two agreed to continue taking further bilateral relations between the two countries,especially on implementing development projects and strengthening the existing business ties.

Prior to that, on Thursday, Dr Mpango met with French Business Confederation (MEDEF) in Paris, where he invited investors from the European nation to come and invest in Tanzania, mainly in the country's priority sectors, including construction of infrastructures, agriculture, education, health and tourism.

DrMpango informed the French business community that the sixth phase government under President SamiaSuluhu Hassan is taking various steps to improve the investment climate and participation of the private sector in the country's economy.

Some of the multinational companies which attended the talks included Total Energies and Airbus which have already invested in various areas in Tanzania.

The French companies expressed their satisfaction with the steps being taken by the sixth phase government to improve business and investment environment, pledging close cooperation with Tanzania in implementing flagship projects.

In another development, the Vice President yesterday also met with the Deputy Director General of the French Development Organization (AFD), Marie-Hellen Loisonfor talksover different areas of cooperation between the two parties.

DrMpango commended AFD for its continued support for Tanzania on executing various projects on water, environmental conservation, tourism, education and energy sector.

Ms Hellen told Dr Mpango that AFD has its country office in Dar es Salaam which was established since 2018, and that plans were on card to open subsidiary offices in Dodoma in order to be closer to ministries and the affiliated government institutions.

She also expressed that AFD was looking forward to expanding its scope of cooperation with Tanzania by making new areas of cooperation, saying they have already disclosed their intention of investing in Zanzibar in areas of environmental conservation, agriculture and gender equality.

Responding, DrMpango commended AFD for selecting the sectors that have direct impact to the ordinary citizens.

He also explained that areas of cooperation that AFD has selected are in line with the government's priorities stipulated in the Third Five Year National Development Plan (FYDPIII) that was launched recently.

The Vice President went on to brief the AFD top official on the government's top priorities, such as development of infrastructure, energy and water, which he said would help in building an industrial economy as stipulated in the second five-year national development plan (FYDPII).

DrMpangoassuredAFD of Tanzania's commitment to maintain the cooperation on enabling smooth operation of the organization in Tanzania.

In Tanzania, AFD has been operational since 2009, where it has been able to support a number of projects, including the National Water Sector Development Programme (WSDP), to a tune of 70 million euros.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The agency, in collaboration with the European Investment Bank and the European Union, managed to support a project of improving access to drinking water and sanitation in the towns around Lake Victoria for a total amount of 220 million euros.

In attendance to their talks was Tanzania's Ambassador to France,SamwelShelukindo, the Permanent Secretary for Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dr John Jingu, and the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation,AmbMbaroukMbarouk.

The Vice President was in Paris to represent President Samia in the Generation Equality Forum which brought together Heads of State and Government, international organizations, but also representatives of civil society, young people and the private sector.

The Forum aimed at shaping gender equality rights as agreed during the Beijing Conference in 1995.