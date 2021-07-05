Tanzania: Tz-France Consultation Platform in Offing

THE government has vowed to introduce a framework for regular consultations with France on broader issues of common interests for mutual benefits to people in two countries. This is part of government's commitment to stiffening bilateral and multilateral diplomatic cooperation with France.

The Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mr Joseph Sokoine, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that for decades the friendship between Tanzania and France has seen an increased volume of trade and investment, and the government was hoping to create good forum to boost it further.

"We have seen trade and investment between two countries grow and cooperation strengthened through concessional loans from the French government. Number of tourists from the France was also increasing," the PS said in a speech read on his behalf by his ministry's Director of Diaspora unit, Ambassador Anisa Mbega. He was officiating at a ceremony of a three-week course in French language and culture which was attended by 14 officers from the minister and conducted by the Alliance de France under auspices of the France embassy in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Sokoine said that the course will improve communication and interaction between the ministry's staff and French community as well as cultural exchanges between people of the two countries.

"I hope that participants in this course have for the past three weeks not only been exposed to French language, but also got an opportunity to explore more on issues of mutual interests important to our bilateral relations," the PS said.

For his Part, French Ambassador to Tanzania, Frederic Clavier, said French language could be a key to achieve the ambitions goals of an economic diplomacy that President Samia Suluhu Hassan has set for Tanzania to continue to play its role in the development.