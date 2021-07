President Paul Kagame on Sunday, July 4 received Ambassador Abdoulaye Diop, Mali's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation at Village Urugwiro.

Ambassador Diop is in the country as a Special Envoy with a message from Col. Assimi Goita, President of the Transition and Head of State of Mali.

Mali's constitutional court in May named Colonel Assimi Goïta as its transitional president.

The decision, according to Court, was due to the "vacancy in the presidency"