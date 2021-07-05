Nigeria: How Bandits Attacked Police HQ, Hospital in Kaduna, Kidnapped Eight - Official

The Kaduna police spokesperson, Mohammed Jalige, said the attack occurred at about 1:30 a.m. while residents were asleep.

At least eight people were kidnapped when gunmen attacked a federal medical facility in Kaduna State, the police have said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack on the residential quarters of the National Centre for Tuberculosis and Leprosy in Zaria by the gunmen.

Although the police did not provide the details of the kidnapped victims, PRNigeria, a news agency with close ties to security agencies, said the victims included nurses and babies.

Mr Jalige said before the attack on the hospital facility, some gunmen "attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters, Saye Zaria LGA of Kaduna State in an attempt to overrun the officers on duty but met with a stiff resistance from the officers who were at alert as of the time of the attack."

"There was a heavy exchange of fire between the bandits and the police personnel on duty but the superior tactical and operational sagacity of the police forced the bandits to retreat and took to their heels some of which have escaped with bullet injuries."

While the attack on the police facility was ongoing, another group of gunmen attacked the hospital facility, the police said.

A resident of the area, Maimuna Sani,who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, said the gunshots caused panic among residents.

"We were asleep when we heard gunshots. And we started asking what was going on. It was a massive one. We are close to the police station at Saye. The security operatives where engaging the bandits but unfortunately as it was going on here, we heard there are some at the Tuberculosis Hospital," Mrs Sani said.

Kidnapping for ransom has become commonplace in Kaduna and many other states in Nigeria despite the efforts of security agencies.

Read the full statement by the police on the latest Kaduna attacks below.

In the early hours of today 4th July, 2021 at about 0130hrs suspected armed Bandits in large number attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters, Saye Zaria LGA of Kaduna State in an attempt to overrun the Officers on duty but met with a stiff resistance from the Officers who were at alert as of the time of the attack.

There was a heavy exchange of fire between the Bandits and the Police personnel on duty but the superior tactical and operational sagacity of the Police forced the Bandits to retreat and took to their heels some of which have escaped with bullet injuries.

Unfortunately as at the same period some group of Bandits were attacking the National Centre for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Quarters at same Saye Community of which eight (8) persons were kidnapped to an unknown destination.

In the meantime, twenty three (23) empty shells and three (3) live GPMG ammunition as well as thirty four (34) empty shells of 7.62x39mm ammunitions were recovered from the scene.

The Command had so far reinforced the Division with more tactical Operatives from Operation Puff Adder II, Anti-kidnapping Unit and Police Mobile Force while IGP's IRT and STS has been contacted for technical support with the mandate to ensure that the victims are rescued unhurt and possible arrest of the Bandits to face the wrath of the law.