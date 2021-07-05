Uganda: Travel in Six Batches

BY DARREN ALLAN KYEYUNE

Team Uganda has over the last fortnight carried the headlines of the coronavirus after two cases were detected in the first nine-man batch to the Tokyo Olympics.

Whereas the first case boxing coach Patrick Lihanda stayed in Tokyo, the second case was detected later among the eight that travelled to Izumisano city located in the Osaka Prefecture.

Tough protocols

As part of the protocols in place, the group now is under a quarantine that was due to end yesterday.

"All will be fine in a few," said one of the athletes in camp from Izumisano. The camp has swimmer Atuhaire Ambale, weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko and boxing trio of Catherine Nanziri, David Semujju and Musa Shadir.

According to chef de mission Beatrice Ayikoru, the tough protocols pegged to Covid-19 make it tough for any arriving team in Tokyo.

"It will be very difficult for all arriving teams but we are doing the best we can," she said in a recent chat.

The government through National Council of Sports (NCS) and Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) have been engaged in logistical planning and a tentative arrangement indicates Team Uganda will travel for the quadrennial Games in another six batches to Tokyo.

Uganda has qualified 25 athletes with a few more slots pending confirmation in weightlifting and athletics, all based on global ranking and different event quota fillings.

Second batch

"The next batch goes on July 12," said UOC general secretary Ayikoru. One of those meant to go that day is Ambale's coach Muzafaru Muwanguzi who was waiting for a second jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Tokyo Olympics Covid-19 playbook indicates one must have had two negative Covid-19 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) results within 96 hours before reaching Japan.

Another PCR will also be conducted upon arrival, one where Lihanda was found positive albeit being asymptomatic. All Ugandans going to Tokyo must have been vaccinated unless underage like swimmer Kirabo Namutebi, according to Ayikoru. This even if it is not a mandatory requirement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"The team administrator and chef de mission will be travelling on July 16 as the advance team to ensure that they register the team.

Biggest crew

"The main team that will include the minister Hon Hamson Obua will travel on July 20. The official athletics team will leave on July 25 and the last group will leave on either August 2 or August 3 which is the men's marathon team and women's 10000m," added Ayikoru.

Mercyline Chelangat will do the women's 25-lap final on August 7. Marathoners Fred Musobo, Filex Chemonges and 2012 champion Stephen Kiprotich will do the 42km on the final day of the Games on August 8.

Athletics comprises the biggest number of athletes to Tokyo and some are based in Europe like the middle-distance trio of Ronald Musagala, Winnie Nanyondo and world 800m champion Halimah Nakaayi.

Russia-based swimmer Kirabo Namutebi, owing to Covid-19 vaccination protocol, will connect from the Fina camp in Kazan to Tokyo while rower Kathleen Noble based in the USA arrives in Tokyo on July 20.

Uganda Travel Itinerary

July 12: Officials incl. swimming coach

Muzafaru Muwanguzi

July 16: Team Administrator & Chef de

mission

July 20: Minister Hamson Obua, rower

Kathleen Noble from USA

July 25: Main athletics team

August 2-3: Male marathoners & Mercyline Chelangat

Uganda's representatives

Athletics

Women: Halima Nakaayi (800m), Winnie Nanyondo & Esther Chebet (1500m), Peruth Chemutai (3000m steeplechase), Stella Chesang, Prisca Chesang & Sarah Chelangat (5000m), Mercyline Chelangat (10000m), Juliet Chekwel & Immaculate Chemutai (Marathon)

Men: Ronald Musagala (1500m), Albert Chemutai (3000m Steeplechase), Oscar Chelimo (5000m), *Jacob Kiplimo, *Stephen Kissa, *Joshua Cheptegei & *Abdallah Mande (10000m), Fred Musobo, Stephen Kiprotich, Filex Chemonges (all Marathon) *Only 3 can be allowed to compete

Boxing:

Women: Catherine Nanziri (Flyweight) Men: Musa Shadir (Welterweight), David Semujju (Middleweight)

Weightlifting:

Men: Julius Ssekitoleko (67kg)

Rowing:

Women: Kathleen Noble (Single Scull)