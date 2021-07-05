Rwanda: Youths Pledge to Defend Liberation Legacy

5 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Léon-Pierre Muhire

As Rwanda celebrated the 27th Liberation Day ceremony, the youth have pledged to keep the liberation legacy through developing their nation and sustain what was achieved in these 27 years after the liberation struggle.

Different youth born after the liberation struggle spoke to The New Times and talked about how they want to sustain what Rwandan has achieved in these 27 years.

Innocent Duhimbaze, 24, Actor

Rwandans are now free from conflicts and wars. This is the day we celebrate those who shed their blood for this country and try to preserve what they did.

Sabrina Utuje, 19, Student at Kibisabo TVET School

Liberation means being free from hatred and divisionism which caused the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Inkotanyi liberated us it's a time to make them proud. To sustain the legacy we have to maintain unity.

Jean Claude Hirwa, 26, taxi-moto rider

When we are celebrating this day, we pay a tribute to those heroes who died during the struggle. The liberators are our role models. The youth must avoid anything that can disrupt this country's peace or security

Marie-Louise Mukansanga, 21, Cleaner

It was not an easy battle, Rwanda was in a terrible situation. On this day we remember what happened and learn more about the history of this country, it's a day we reflect on the heroism of the young generation that liberated our country. The youths must keep in the Inkotanyi spirit, we have to maintain the Ndi Umunyarwanda culture.

Innocent Gahamanyi, 25, cyclists

As youth, we have to avoid anything that can undermine what been achieved so far. This is the only way we can keep the liberation legacy and not disappoint those who struggled for this nation's peace.

Leonice Usabimana, 25, airtime vendor

We have to sustain the stability that has been brought and avoid anything which can destroy what has been achieved. We are working in different sectors to develop our country.

Patience Manzi, 18, student

Inkotanyi embodies patriotism. The liberators brought peace and their legacy will live forever. We must strive to be patriotic in order to preserve this legacy.

Liliane Umuhoza, 21, university student

The liberation struggle restored sanity in Rwanda. We were reborn. As youth, we must work hard for the development of our country.

