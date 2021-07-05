Namibia: Samaria Names Final Warriors Squad

4 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

BRAVE Warriors coach Bobby Samaria has trimmed his squad down to 25 players ahead of the 2021 Cosafa Cup, taking place in Port Elizabeth, South Africa from 6-18 July.

Namibia are in Group C, where they will take on Senegal on 8 July, before facing Zimbabwe on 11 July and Mozambique on 14 July.

There are three groups and only the group winners and a best runner-up will advance to the semifinals.

"We have to make a statement against Senegal in the opening game. I told the boys to visualise victory and work towards that. It will be eleven against eleven so anything is possible," Samaria said.

The final Brave Warriors squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Loydt Kazapua, Kamaijanda Ndisiro.

Defenders:

Kennedy Amutenya, Larry Horaeb, Ananias Gebhardt, Immanuel Heita, Denzil Haoseb, Ivan Kamberipa, Emilio Martin, Aprocius Petrus, Charles Hambira.

Midfielders:

Dynamo Fredericks, Ambrosius Amseb, Wendel Rudath, Absalom Iimbondi, Marcel Papama, Prins Tjiueza, Willy Stephanus, Alfeus Handura, Wesley Katjiteo.

Strikers:

Elmo Kambindu, Joslin Kamatuka, Isaskar Gurirab, Junias Theophilus and Salomon Omseb. - nfa.org.na

