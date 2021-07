PRESIDENT Hage Geingob appointed University of Johannesburg's vice chancellor, Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, as a member of the Namibia Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) task force.

The task force was established to help achieve the goals of the second Harambee Prosperity Plan.

This was confirmed by press secretary Alfredo Hengari on Sunday.

The full list of task force members will be revealed on Monday.