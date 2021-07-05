Namibia: Twenty-Seven Arrested for Violating Mass Gathering Regulation

4 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Twenty-seven people were arrested on Saturday following a shooting and car spinning incident after a funeral that took place at the Pionierspark cemetery in Windhoek.

According to police chief inspector Elifas Kuwinga, the suspects were part of a group that gathered at the cemetery and firing shots in the air as part of the burial ceremony.

The funeral was that of Valdo Lee Namaseb, the son of Imms Namaseb, former Namibia Football Association president, who died in a car crash on 27 June.

The group allegedly failed to obey instructions issued under the Covid-19 regulation on public gathering, Kuwinga said.

