Mozambique: Over 30 Dead and Dozens Injured in Major Road Accident

Maputo — Manhica (Mozambique), 4 Jul (AIM) - At least 31 people died on the spot and 26 others sustained injuries, after a deadly accident on Saturday night on Mozambique's main north-south highway (EN1) in Manhica district, Maputo province.

Preliminary information, according to the traffic authorities, suggest that the tragedy was caused by a bus, with over 50 people on board, coming from the central city of Beira and heading for Maputo.

At the administrative post of Maluana, the bus, which was driving at high speed, attempted to overtake a lorry loaded with building sand. As the bus driver moved into the opposite lane, he crashed with an articulated truck ferrying container cargo northwards. Fighting to bring back the bus into its correct lane, he also hit the sand laden lorry which overturned.

Dozens of lifeless bodies were scattered over the surface of the road, which was also drenched in blood. The injured survivors were immediately evacuated to Manhica District Hospital, a situation that caused sudden and enormous pressure on the limited number of local health staff.

The bus, which had already been towed from the scene by the time journalists arrived, is a "Zhong Tong" vehicle made in China. It belongs to the "Nhancale Transport" company.

The Maputo Provincial Director of Health, Daniel Chemane, told AIM that on Saturday the Manhica hospital received 26 patients. 11 of whom had sustained serious injuries.

"We had to evacuate 12 patients to Maputo Central Hospital so that they could receive the appropriate health care", he said. "Here in Manhica, there is only one patient under medical observation but his health condition is very promising," Chemane, added that the others have been discharged. All the three drives survived the accident and are now under police custody.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The General Commander of the Police, Bernadino Rafael, who rushed to the spot early on Sunday morning, found people sweeping shattered glass from the road and washing away the blood stains. He entreated motorists to drive carefully and responsibly, to avoid similar tragedies in future.

"The sudden death of 31 people all at once is serious," Rafael lamented, asking bus companies to hire drivers with a high degree of responsibility.

He guaranteed that the police will revisit the record of Nhancale Transport, which has been marked by frequent accidents especially in Maputo province, and also check the current legislation, for a comprehensive understanding of the measures to be taken against the company. He did not rule out the possibility of nationwide ban on Nhancale Transport.

Transport Minister Janfar Abdulai, who also visited the accident site, guaranteed that an inquiry on the root causes of the tragedy would be completed within the next 15 days.