Tanzania: Concerns Raised Over Red Tape At the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project

Tanga — Residents from the eight regions where the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project will pass, expressed concerns yesterday about the emerging bureaucracy that may see many missing out on opportunities rleated to the pipeline in their area.

The stage has already been set for the construction of a $3.5 billion 1,443km oil pipeline from Hoima in Uganda to the port city of Tanga to commence following the signing of all Host Government Agreements.

The project is reportedly set to create employment for more than 10,000 Tanzanians during construction, and 1,500 after oil transportation starts to flow along the facility.

Yesterday, the government instructed the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) and the private sector to create an environment that will enable the people of Tanzania to benefit from Sh8.4 trillion that will be spent on the crude oil pipeline project from Uganda to Chongoleani in Tanga region.

The directive was issued by the Minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani and the Minister of Investment, Geoffrey Mwambe during the first Ugandan-Tanga oil pipeline implementation workshop for private sector stakeholders.

Dr Kalemani, who chaired the session said the government had fulfilled its responsibility after signing all agreements, so it was now the role of TPDC and the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) to design an environment that will enable Tanzanians to benefit.