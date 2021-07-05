Tanzania: What Pending Bank Closure Means to Cashew Farmers

Mtwara — Cashew farmers in Tandahimba District in Mtwara Region will be adversely affected by bankruptcy of the Tandahimba Community Bank PLC (Tacoba).

Tocoba is hunting for a Sh15 billion business capital in its five-year strategic plan from 2020 to 2024 in order to repay a total of Sh3.147 billion debt from CRDB Bank reaching June 31, 2022 and continue with productive businesses.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Tacoba acting managing director Hassan Maulid said the bank started registering loss from 2008 to 2016 and ultimately faced a shortage of capital in December, 2020.

During that period the bank's capital reached Sh1.994 billion instead of a Sh2 billion capital, which is regarded as the lowest.

According to him, Tacoba's shareholders managed to service Sh52 million only to CRDB Bank from 2018 to 31, May 2021, which is equivalent to 1.63 percent of special stocks loaned in June, 2018,

He said by May 31, 2021, Tacoba had paid stocks worth Sh4.48 billion including Sh3.2 billion as special stocks and Sh100 million as normal stocks invested after being loaned from CRDB Bank.