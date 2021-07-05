Tanzania: What Pending Bank Closure Means to Cashew Farmers

4 July 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Mwanamkasi Jumbe

Mtwara — Cashew farmers in Tandahimba District in Mtwara Region will be adversely affected by bankruptcy of the Tandahimba Community Bank PLC (Tacoba).

Tocoba is hunting for a Sh15 billion business capital in its five-year strategic plan from 2020 to 2024 in order to repay a total of Sh3.147 billion debt from CRDB Bank reaching June 31, 2022 and continue with productive businesses.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Tacoba acting managing director Hassan Maulid said the bank started registering loss from 2008 to 2016 and ultimately faced a shortage of capital in December, 2020.

During that period the bank's capital reached Sh1.994 billion instead of a Sh2 billion capital, which is regarded as the lowest.

According to him, Tacoba's shareholders managed to service Sh52 million only to CRDB Bank from 2018 to 31, May 2021, which is equivalent to 1.63 percent of special stocks loaned in June, 2018,

He said by May 31, 2021, Tacoba had paid stocks worth Sh4.48 billion including Sh3.2 billion as special stocks and Sh100 million as normal stocks invested after being loaned from CRDB Bank.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X