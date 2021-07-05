Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 56 New Cases

Over 3 million persons have received first doses of COVID-19 vaccines across the country.

In continuation of a steady run of low infection figures, Nigeria on Sunday recorded 56 new coronavirus infections in four states.

Lagos, Nigeria's <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/entertainment/naija-fashion/471641-special-report-nigerian-wedding-industry-worse-hit-by-covid-19.html">COVID-19</a> epicentre, still led the chart with 47 out of the 56 new cases, roughly 90 per cent of the daily figure.

The second most impacted city, the Federal Capital Territory, reported six cases while Ogun had two. Gombe recorded one.

Sunday's tally brings the total number of infections in the nation to 167,859.

This information is according to an update published by the <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control</a> (NCDC) late Sunday night on its Facebook page.

According to the update, there was no new death from the disease in the last 24 hours, keeping the total fatality at 2,121.

The disease centre said 164,382 patients have recovered nationwide after treatment while about 1,300 cases remain active.

Nigeria has tested more than 2.3 million samples from its roughly 200 million population.

Over 3 million persons have received first doses of COVID-19 vaccines across the country.