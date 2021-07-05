Tanzania: Ewura Addresses High Water Bills Concerns

Dar es Salaam — The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) has directed water authorities countrywide to ensure that water meters are read in a participatory manner in order to avoid complaints related to water bills.

Water bills is among the challenges facing the water sector as clients raise concerns that monthly charges do not correlate consumptions made.

Debating for the 2021/22 budget in Parliament in Dodoma, Members of the Parliament (MPs) urged the government to install pre-paid meters, the system used in electricity consumption to end growing complaints.

But, in the new plan, customers are supposed to send text messages on the status of water bills and whether they agree with the payment they are supposed to make.

Speaking yesterday at the ongoing 45th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DTIF) taking place at the Sabasaba Grounds situated along the Kilwa Road, Ewura's communication manager Titus Kaguo said the move aimed at improving the industry.

Echoing legislators' proposals, Mr Kaguo said water authorities should consider introduction of prepaid meters in order to increase transparency and eliminate complaints from customers.

"The law will take its course against authorities that not comply. Among the punishments that could be extended to authorities includes fining and removal of the respective director general," he said during an exclusive interview with The Citizen.

He asked information officers of water authorities to educate on their rights instead of leaving the responsibility to the regulator.

"Communication officers should fulfil their responsibilities to provide information and education to clients. Ewura is doing the job that should have been done by them. My instruction is that they should respectively fulfil their responsibilities," he insisted.

Ewura communications officer Tobietha Makati said during the exhibitions, the regulator will also receive complaints from customers and take part in finding solutions.

"So water, energy and gas service customers who have complaints it's an opportunity to come for exhibitions and meet experts in order to get ending solutions to your problems," she said.