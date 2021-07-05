Tanzania: Yanga Beat Simba to Remain in Vpl Title Race

3 July 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — A goal scored yesterday by Zawadi Mauya was enough for Young Africans (Yanga) to stop Simba from being crowned the Mainland Tanzania Premier League title for the fourth time in a row during their premiership match held at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium yesterday.

Mauya scored in the 12th minute with a powerful shot just outside the danger zone from a rebound ball following Deus Kaseke's corner in the encounter that was also attended by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

This is the second time for Simba to lose to Yanga. On March 8 last year, Simba lost in the same margin to Yanga in the encounter that was also attended by the late president, John Magufuli.

The victory means Yanga have now collected a total of 70 points from 32 matches and are still second in the league's standings.

Simba are still at the top with 73 points from 30 matches they have played. Yanga dominated the first half in the encounter which was officiated by Arusha's referee Emmanuel Mwandembwa.

Simba needed victory to clinch the title and now have to wait their next match against Coastal Union on July 11 at the same venue.

Yanga dominated the first half while Simba dominated the second half and failed to utilize many scoring chances. Simba made their first attempt in the 36th minute but John Bocco's shot was saved by Yanga goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo.

Simba head coach Didier Gomes started the second half by manking changes that did not work.

Simba's Ghanaian attacking midfileder Bernard Morrison was the man to blame in the game after he missed a clear scoring chance in the 52nd minute after he was set clear by Bocco.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X