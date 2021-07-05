Tanzania: Simba Face Yanga in Decisive Mainland League Encounter

3 July 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — After much bragging by football fans, the moment of truth is here today when Simba host their traditional rivals Young Africans (Yanga) in the Mainland Tanzania Premier encounter at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The match, which is one of Africa's biggest derbies, has been scheduled to start from 5pm and is expected to be thrilling because of the statuses of the two teams in the league standings.

Simba target victory in order to clinch the Mainland Tanzania title for the fourth time in a row while Yanga also target victory in order to stop Simba from retaining the title so that the Jangwani Street side can remain in the title race.

Simba are now at the top with 73 points from 29 matches while Yanga are second with 67 points from 31 matches.

Arithmetically, Yanga can collect a total of 76 points if they are to win all of their remaining matches as a draw will make them collect a total of 74 and a loss to Simba will make their rivals retain the title with 76 points while Yanga will collect a total of 73 points if they record victory.

It is a decisive match for both teams as their match programmed on May 8 was postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X