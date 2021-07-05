Tanzania: Simba Face Yanga in Decisive Mainland League Encounter

Dar es Salaam — After much bragging by football fans, the moment of truth is here today when Simba host their traditional rivals Young Africans (Yanga) in the Mainland Tanzania Premier encounter at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The match, which is one of Africa's biggest derbies, has been scheduled to start from 5pm and is expected to be thrilling because of the statuses of the two teams in the league standings.

Simba target victory in order to clinch the Mainland Tanzania title for the fourth time in a row while Yanga also target victory in order to stop Simba from retaining the title so that the Jangwani Street side can remain in the title race.

Simba are now at the top with 73 points from 29 matches while Yanga are second with 67 points from 31 matches.

Arithmetically, Yanga can collect a total of 76 points if they are to win all of their remaining matches as a draw will make them collect a total of 74 and a loss to Simba will make their rivals retain the title with 76 points while Yanga will collect a total of 73 points if they record victory.

It is a decisive match for both teams as their match programmed on May 8 was postponed due to unavoidable reasons.