Malawi: We Are Capable, Police

Police Mobile Service and Immigration officers in Mzuzu held a 25-km parade from Ekwendeni to Mzuzu Central Business District on Friday, to demonstrate their capacity and capabilities in provision of security to the public and property.

During the parade, the men in uniform displayed different skills, including tag of war. The climax of the event was the launch of a water canon armoured vehicle which controls demonstrators through pressure water instead of teargas.

The teargas injures innocent civilians in most cases. The water canon can also be for firefighting and has the capability to extinguish its own fire in case it is set ablaze.

Malawi News Agency Photojournalist, Gracian Jeke witnessed the parade.