Malawi: We Are Capable, Police

4 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Gracian Jeke-Mana

Police Mobile Service and Immigration officers in Mzuzu held a 25-km parade from Ekwendeni to Mzuzu Central Business District on Friday, to demonstrate their capacity and capabilities in provision of security to the public and property.

During the parade, the men in uniform displayed different skills, including tag of war. The climax of the event was the launch of a water canon armoured vehicle which controls demonstrators through pressure water instead of teargas.

The teargas injures innocent civilians in most cases. The water canon can also be for firefighting and has the capability to extinguish its own fire in case it is set ablaze.

Malawi News Agency Photojournalist, Gracian Jeke witnessed the parade.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X